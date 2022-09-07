Bloom (BLT) Price Hits $0.0686 on Major Exchanges

Bloom (BLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Bloom has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $670.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom (CRYPTO:BLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.