BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) versus 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Head-To-Head Analysis

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67% 8X8 -23.25% -73.61% -13.35%

Risk & Volatility

BlueCity has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

20.7% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BlueCity and 8X8’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $168.94 million 0.34 -$48.59 million N/A N/A 8X8 $638.13 million 0.92 -$175.38 million ($1.37) -3.56

BlueCity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BlueCity and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 7 5 0 2.31

8X8 has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.43%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than BlueCity.

Summary

8X8 beats BlueCity on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, China.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

