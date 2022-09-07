Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.50

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 143.30 ($1.73), with a volume of 101598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.73).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.87. The stock has a market cap of £868.86 million and a PE ratio of 1,014.29.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 2.05 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

