BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 5th.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

