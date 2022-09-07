B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 440 ($5.32).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.80) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 577 ($6.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 535.30 ($6.47).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 369.40 ($4.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The company has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 879.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 398.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 466.31. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 344.26 ($4.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

