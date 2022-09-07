Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$59.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$48.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.32. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$41.12 and a 52-week high of C$61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

