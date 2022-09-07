BOMB Market Cap Reaches $177,636.91 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $177,636.91 and approximately $121,090.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.79 or 0.99649525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00066854 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025098 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,087 coins and its circulating supply is 890,299 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

