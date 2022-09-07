Bonded Finance Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,225.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00135266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

According to CryptoCompare, "BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. "

