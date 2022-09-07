boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives $73.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHOOY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

boohoo group Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

