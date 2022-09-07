BoringDAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million (BORING)

BoringDAO (BORING) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $490,124.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00135689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022654 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BORING) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

