Boson Protocol Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.38 million and $2.56 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030468 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00088473 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00041655 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004076 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.Telegram | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

