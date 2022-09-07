Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,665.00

Bottos (BTO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Bottos has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $278,462.32 and $18,665.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00136633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00036753 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022835 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.