Braime Group PLC (BMTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.75 on October 14th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Braime Group Stock Performance

Shares of Braime Group stock opened at GBX 1,800 ($21.75) on Wednesday. Braime Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,480 ($17.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,680 ($32.38). The firm has a market cap of £25.92 million and a PE ratio of 3,913.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,622 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,675.50.

Braime Group Company Profile

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

