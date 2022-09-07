Braime Group PLC (BMTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.75 on October 14th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Braime Group Stock Performance
Shares of Braime Group stock opened at GBX 1,800 ($21.75) on Wednesday. Braime Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,480 ($17.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,680 ($32.38). The firm has a market cap of £25.92 million and a PE ratio of 3,913.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,622 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,675.50.
Braime Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.