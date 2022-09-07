Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.0033

Bread (BRD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $295,517.58 and $28.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,895.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023288 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

