Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 1.4 %

BLIN opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Insider Activity

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 81,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 219,244 shares of company stock valued at $301,763. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading

