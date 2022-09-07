British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,363.05

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,363.05 ($40.64) and traded as high as GBX 3,491 ($42.18). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,479.50 ($42.04), with a volume of 1,571,231 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,031.11 ($48.71).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,419.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,363.05. The company has a market capitalization of £78.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

