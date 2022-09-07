British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $567,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 897,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About British American Tobacco

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

