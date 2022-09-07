BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Avalara worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after acquiring an additional 733,168 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $85,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $45,008,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,191,000 after acquiring an additional 346,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 567.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 287,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

