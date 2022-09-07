BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,219,000 after purchasing an additional 517,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.82.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

