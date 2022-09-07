BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 1,413.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 307,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NIO by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NIO opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $44.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

