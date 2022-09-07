BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.24% of MSA Safety worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,846,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after buying an additional 118,048 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,743,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $4,114,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

MSA stock opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average of $127.63. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.23 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 180.39%.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.