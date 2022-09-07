BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.32% of BlackLine worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.78.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

