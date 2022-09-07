BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 121,410 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,053,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,611,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

NSC stock opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.21 and its 200 day moving average is $251.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

