BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 13,200 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.2 %

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $155.86.

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.