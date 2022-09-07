BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Primo Water worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,997,000 after purchasing an additional 728,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 179,191 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

Primo Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.