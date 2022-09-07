BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,882 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.