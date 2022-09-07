BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 115 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Cable One worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.83.

CABO opened at $1,093.18 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,049.81 and a 1 year high of $2,071.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,328.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,340.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $2.85 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

