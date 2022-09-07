BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,385 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $167.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

