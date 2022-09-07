BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 25,834 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,834 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,760,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,196,568,000 after buying an additional 629,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,082,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.