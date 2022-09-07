BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,567 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.20% of FirstService worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.92. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.02.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

