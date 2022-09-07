BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

