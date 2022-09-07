Brokerages Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT at $92.17

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($114.29) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

