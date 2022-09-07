Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price at $726.10

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $726.10.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $469.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.67. ASML has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ASML by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
