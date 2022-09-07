Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) PT at $6.75

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in BlackBerry by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 18.2% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BlackBerry by 4.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.