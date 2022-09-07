Brokerages Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Price Target at $32.40

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Price Performance

Shares of BAK opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Braskem has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.