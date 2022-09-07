Brokerages Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Price Target at $32.40

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Braskem Price Performance
Shares of BAK opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Braskem has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $26.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.