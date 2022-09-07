Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Target Price at $21.33

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Codexis has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $42.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $429.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Codexis by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 8.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 185.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 434,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 281,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

