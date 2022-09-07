Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) PT at $94.89

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.89.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.16. Comerica has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

