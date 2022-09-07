Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target at $9.67

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM opened at $11.93 on Friday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,432.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,432.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,352,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $22,785,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 80.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CommScope by 1,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

See Also

