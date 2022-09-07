Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Target Price at $142.00

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 180.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $123.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.70.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

