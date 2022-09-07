Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) PT at $96.09

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEN shares. Bank of America lowered Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Denbury by 188.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 253,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Denbury by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,302,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,141,000 after purchasing an additional 556,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Denbury by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter.

DEN stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. Denbury has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $93.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

