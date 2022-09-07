Brokerages Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Target Price at $10.67

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

GPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at GoPro

In other news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $86,224.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 423,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 489,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 72,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 12.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,299,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 261,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. GoPro has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $884.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

