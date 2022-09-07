Brokerages Set Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Target Price at GBX 300.83

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.17 ($3.74).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.43) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.38. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £467.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Hunting Increases Dividend

About Hunting

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.18%.

(Get Rating)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also

