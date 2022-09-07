Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Price Target at GBX 670.75

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 670.75 ($8.10).

INF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Informa from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

LON:INF opened at GBX 552.20 ($6.67) on Friday. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The stock has a market cap of £7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,681.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 563.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 568.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Informa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

