Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price at $65.43

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $46.69 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.