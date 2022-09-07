Brokerages Set Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Target Price at $115.00

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on LPI. Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,125,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after buying an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
