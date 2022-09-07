Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) PT at $145.36

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.36.

Several brokerages have commented on LSI. Truist Financial increased their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $129.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

