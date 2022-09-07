Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT at $6.23

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.23.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.2 %

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.83. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

