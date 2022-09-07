Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target at $61.75

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several research firms have commented on NUVA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NuVasive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $9,789,000. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $11,465,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

