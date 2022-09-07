Brokerages Set Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) PT at $8.06

Shares of Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

ONXXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ontex Group from €10.50 ($10.71) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($6.94) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Ontex Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Ontex Group Price Performance

ONXXF stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. Ontex Group has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.30.

Ontex Group Company Profile

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

