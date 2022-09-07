Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target at $32.17

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 68.2% in the first quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 296,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

